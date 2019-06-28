UrduPoint.com
CDA Disposing Off Demolished Structures From Right Of Way Of Kashmir Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

CDA disposing off demolished structures from right of way of Kashmir highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday started disposing off the standing partially demolished structures from the right way of Kashmir Highway sector G-12.

During this operation, remains of the buildings which were demolished during a massive anti-encroachment operation carried out last year to clear the right way of Kashmir Highway are being completely removed or leveled.

Earlier, CDA through a public notice, directed the owners of demolished properties to clear debris lying on the right of way of Kashmir Highway on their own. After expiry of deadline given to the former occupants / concerned persons regarding removal of demolished structures/ building material laying on the right of Kashmir Highway G-12, CDA initially cleared the debris from the area and now has started demolishing and removing leftover structures from the area.

During the operation triggered on Thursday, structures of three (03) buildings namely Kaltoor Shinwari, Moon Restaurant and Dynamic motors were razed down with the help of heavy machinery. The debris / rubble of both buildings have also been leveled and paved the land.

Meanwhile, during other anti-encroachment operations teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished 15 illegall sheds / cabins and small walls from gali # 75-A sector I-10/1 and one garage constructed illegally in street No-13, sector I-10/2. Similarly, while conducting anti-encroachment operations in Rawal Town Market and sangam market sector I-8, teams of Enforcement Directorate removed encroachments from the markets and confiscated five trucks encroachment material.

