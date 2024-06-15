CDA distributes biodegradable bags ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started distributing biodegradable bags among the citizens of Islamabad, following the directions of Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

CDA sanitation staff is distributing biodegradable bags door-to-door. Additionally, biodegradable bag distribution counters have been set up in five major cattle markets across Islamabad.

Biodegradable bags are being distributed free of cost at these counters. Relevant staff have been deployed at the CDA distribution points.

Following the instructions of Chairman CDA, biodegradable bags are also being distributed in Islamabad's rural areas.

It is worth noting that in urban areas, bag distribution is being managed by the respective Sanitary Inspectors, while in rural areas, the Union Council Secretaries are overseeing the distribution. The aim of distributing these waste bags is to prevent dirt and pollution in the city.

Using biodegradable bags simplifies waste disposal, as they naturally decompose over time and turn into waste on their own.