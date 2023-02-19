CDA distributes free of charge fruit plants among citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday distributed free of charge fruit plants among the dwellers of the Federal capital in a ceremony held here in connection with the spring tree plantation drive 2023.

The pants of peaches, apricots, pomegranates, and other fruit were distributed among the people which were compatible with the local climate and environment, said a press release.

CDA would distribute five thousand plants free of charge in the current week and about 20 thousand during the next 15 days.

Similarly, CDA had set the target of five lack sampling in this year's plantation drive days in line with the directive of the chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal.

In this regard, the Environment Wing had directed to involve all the stakeholders including educational institutes, civil society and private institutions in this campaign.

Speaking at the plant distribution ceremony, the chairman said the purpose of the campaign was not only to complete the number of plants but to ensure the growth rate of the plants was the main objective of the plantation campaign.

He emphasized including children in the plantation campaign as children were the guarantor of future environmental protection.