UrduPoint.com

CDA Distributes Free Of Charge Fruit Plants Among Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

CDA distributes free of charge fruit plants among citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday distributed free of charge fruit plants among the dwellers of the Federal capital in a ceremony held here in connection with the spring tree plantation drive 2023.

The pants of peaches, apricots, pomegranates, and other fruit were distributed among the people which were compatible with the local climate and environment, said a press release.

CDA would distribute five thousand plants free of charge in the current week and about 20 thousand during the next 15 days.

Similarly, CDA had set the target of five lack sampling in this year's plantation drive days in line with the directive of the chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal.

In this regard, the Environment Wing had directed to involve all the stakeholders including educational institutes, civil society and private institutions in this campaign.

Speaking at the plant distribution ceremony, the chairman said the purpose of the campaign was not only to complete the number of plants but to ensure the growth rate of the plants was the main objective of the plantation campaign.

He emphasized including children in the plantation campaign as children were the guarantor of future environmental protection.

Related Topics

Civil Society Sunday Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

21 minutes ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

51 minutes ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

1 hour ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.