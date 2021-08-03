UrduPoint.com

CDA Distributes Free Saplings Among Residents

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

CDA distributes free saplings among residents

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Tuesday distributed free saplings among the Federal capital residents to engage them in the ongoing monsoon tree plantation drive across the city.

The environment directorate of the authority had kicked off a tree planting campaign in the monsoon season, following CDA chairman directions to increase the green cover of Capital city, a news release said.

In that regard, the environment department had set up free plants distribution center at markaz of sectors including I-8, F-6 , F-7 , F-10 and G-9 as well as in Aabpara Market and other sectors of Islamabad.

The CDA administration has urged citizens to participate in the tree plantation drive by planting tress in their surroundings to keep the environment clean and green.

Similarly, the educational institutes were also being made a direct part of the campaign by providing the students free saplings.

It may be mention here that the federal apex agency during the last week created Miyawaki forests in Sector I-8, 9th Avenue and Sector F-10 to keep the land of Islamabad free from illegal encroachments and constructions, and to make the environment more beautiful and attractive.

