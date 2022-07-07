CDA divides capital city into 4 zones, cancels leaves for cleanliness drive on Eid

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday cancelled the leaves of sanitation staff and divided the federal capital into four zones to carry out cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday cancelled the leaves of sanitation staff and divided the Federal capital into four zones to carry out cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the CDA spokesman, each zone would be supervised by a chief sanitary inspector while sanitary inspectors and supervisors would provide services in their respective areas.

The civic agency has deputed 100 vehicles and more than 2,000 sanitation staff to carry out cleanliness duties and dug up 80 pits in 44 locations to dispose of remains of sacrificial animals.

Additional vehicles, tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, escape lifters, truck dumpers, front loaders, shovels and dozers would also be utilised in the campaign to achieve the desired results.

A helpline 1334 has also been set up for registering complaints regarding lifting of animal waste on civic agency's telephone numbers including 051 9213908; 051 9203216;051 9223171;051 9211555. While complaints could also be lodged on WhatsApp number 0335-55001213.

In addition, two emergency cells have been established in G-6/1/4 and transport section of the sanitation directorate will work day and night at the Fire Headquarters in G-7/4.

CDA would also distribute biodegradable plastic bags in Sector D-12, F-6, I-8, G-6 and rural areas on this Eid-ul-Adha so that the citizens can safely destroy the remains of the sacrificed animals.

The areas in Zone 1 were F-5, F-6, Blue Area, Saidpur, Bari Imam, Faisal Masjid, E-7, F-7, G-8 and F-8 while F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-8, G-9, G-10 and G-11 fall in Zone 2.

Sectors H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10 and I-11 have been included in Zone-III. Zone-IV includes areas of Highway, Model Village Humak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, Margalla Town, Lehtrar Road and Bhara Kahu.

Citizens of Islamabad has been urged to refrain from slaughtering sacrificial animals on roads and give preference to a communal altar so that the cleaning staff can clean it immediately.

The CDA management requested the public not to throw animal wastes in water, drains and forests and put it in garbage bins and trolleys.