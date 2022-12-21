CDA, DMA, ICT administration carry out anti-encroachment operations

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday carried out major encroachment operations in Simly dam, Barakahu and the fruits and vegetables market.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday carried out major encroachment operations in Simly dam, Barakahu and the fruits and vegetables market.

The ICT administration along with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and DMA (Municipal Administration Directorate) teams during a joint anti-encroachment operation demolished illegal constructions and encroachments on the main double road of Simly dam, Barakahu areas, said ICT press release.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon administered the operation and warned the trespasser of stern action. He said the illegal constructions were demolished to maintain a smooth flow of traffic in the area.

ICT teams also conducted an anti-encroachment operation at fruits and vegetable market, arrested three violators and several carts were seized causing blockage of main double road, while 23 kilograms of polythene bags were also confiscated.

Meanwhile, Assistant commissioner secretariat visited Bani Gala and inspected dairy, chicken, milk shops, general stores, bakeries and fruit/vegetable shops, cash and carries for quality, general cleanliness and adherence to notified prices and display of DC rate list of essential commodities, violators were warned and fined as per law.

AC industrial area inspected various shops and stalls to ensure adherence to the government-notified rate list and arrested three persons for overcharging, whereas, a manager of a restaurant was booked over low hygiene standards.

Furthermore, ACs of different areas inspected 131 different points, and arrested five profiteers while others were fined Rs 13,500 on overcharging. During the raid nine professional beggars were also arrested.