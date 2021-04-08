CDA-DVC reviews 10 layout plan of new buildings

Layout plans for designs of 10 new buildings were presented for approval before the Design Vetting Committee (DVC) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Layout plans for designs of 10 new buildings were presented for approval before the Design Vetting Committee (DVC) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday.

The meeting of DVC was held at CDA headquarters to approve the new layout design, an official of CDA informed APP.

The Committee approved two layout plan while one plan was partially approved.

The Committee rejected five plan and one plan approved with subject to approval from CDA board.

During the meeting of DVC, building plan design of plot No. 87,88, block No. 11, Civic Center Gulberg Green was partially approved; Plot No. 38, 40, 46 of Gulberg Green Zone 4 business square and plot No. 72, 73, 74 of street road 6 block business square Gulberg Green Zone 04 were approved.

Designs of apartments, and buildings in Capital Residensia at Sector E-11 Golra were set to be considered as approved in case CDA's board would do so.