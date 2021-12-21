UrduPoint.com

CDA-DWP Approves Execution Of Three Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:02 PM

The Capital Development Authority's Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) on Tuesday approved the execution of three development projects in its 54th meeting which was held here under the chairmanship of chairman of the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority's Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) on Tuesday approved the execution of three development projects in its 54th meeting which was held here under the chairmanship of chairman of the authority.

The meeting was attended by officers of Planning Commission and other concerned formations of the authority.

During the meeting of CDA-DWP, a PC-II of project Consultancy services for feasibility study, designing and detailed construction supervision for the project of construction of bridges at Railway track in Sector I-12, C-14 and C-15 of Islamabad.

The meeting also approved feasibility study, designing of the said project with cost of Rs.

70 million while it was decided the construction supervision will charged through PC-I of the project.

The PC-1 amounting to Rs.1652.289 million for project of installation of Ferris wheel and Soft/hard landscaping Development at Lake View Park was also approved during the 54th meeting of CDA-DWP.

Similarly, PC-1 for construction/development of Ladies and Children's Park in Bhara Kahu area of ??Islamabad was also presented and approved in the meeting of CDA-DWP.

Under the project a Ladies Park will be developed over 43 Kanal and kids Play Area for Children on 2.4 Kanals at cost Rs 331.48 million.

The project will be completed in a period of 24 months and will be open to the public.

More Stories From Pakistan

