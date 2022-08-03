UrduPoint.com

CDA-DWP Approves Margalla Hills Sanctuary Park

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Development Working Party (DWP) on Wednesday approved the formation of Margalla Hills Sanctuary Park after addressing the reservations of the Planning Commission.

The CDA-DWP accorded approval in its 58th meeting that met here with the authority's chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed in the chair.

The project will be carried out in collaboration with Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) for care protection and preservation of flora and fona.

Similarly the forum also approved the Nilor Heights revised project. One component of the Nilor Heights project is low-cost and the other is high-end.The high-end category will cost Rs7000 per square feet. The project is being completed through the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) after approval of the Federal Cabinet.

The Islamabad bus service project for the entire city of Islamabad was also approved in the meeting. It will cost Rs 7240.62 million. This project will help in fulfilling future traveling needs in Islamabad. In this regard, 8 different routes were approved.

Likewise, the plan for the development and implementation of E-Bidding in CDA was also approved.

The meeting also gave approval for the road rehabilitation and widening project from Lahtrar Road from Pinstech Gate No.1 to Gate No.3.

The PC-II to hire consultants for the establishment of Capital Medical College in Capital Hospital Islamabad got approved during the meeting.

