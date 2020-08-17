CDA-DWP approves PC-II of project review of Master Plan

The Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA_DWP) on Monday approved PC-II of project to review of Master Plan of Islamabad, Pakistan (2020-2040).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA_DWP) on Monday approved PC-II of project to review of Master Plan of Islamabad, Pakistan (2020-2040).

The 48th meeting, chaired by CDA chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed discussed a four point agenda and approved some others projects to further build up momentum for more development in the city, said a press release.

The PC-I of Project for Construction of Bridge at Rd-2800 Kiyani Road from Quaid e Azam University to Bara Kahu and PC-II for Engagement of Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Design of Parking Plazas at different locations in Islamabad was discussed and approved.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Planning, Finance, Interior and other concerned formations which also approved PC-I of Development Work, Sector D-12 (left over work).