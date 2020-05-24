CDA DWP approves several developmental projects worth 2.2 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The capital city's apex civic body has decided to start development work in the New Blue Area and the long delayed Park Enclave Housing Project Phase II with cumulative cost of over Rs2.2 billion from its own resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ):The capital city's apex civic body has decided to start development work in the New Blue Area and the long delayed Park Enclave Housing Project Phase II with cumulative cost of over Rs2.2 billion from its own resources.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Development Working Party (DWP) has approved two key projects for Islamabad, a statement issued by the authority said.

The approved projects include development of Blue Area in Sector F-9 and Sector G-9 and development of Park Enclave Housing Project Phase-II Block A. The portion of Blue Area falling in neighbouring Sector G-9 has been termed as New Blue Area and marked to become a new commercial hub of the capital.

CDA is also planning auction of plots in Blue Area in near future. It plans to develop blue area on international standards. In this regard, CDA said, basic infrastructure needs to be developed in the area in order to facilitate people.

For this purpose, CDA Development Working Party approved Development of Blue Area G-9/F-9, Islamabad project. The estimated cost of the project as is Rs612.25 million and is expected to be completed in 12 months from CDAs own resources.

The project includes road, drainage, water supply, sewerage, footpath, protection work, culverts, landscaping, electrification and shifting of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) services.

In order to cater housing needs of the capital city, and to conclude the projects stalled for years, CDA DWP approved development of Park Enclave Housing Project Phase II (Block �A). After nearing conclusion of development activities at Park Enclave I, as model housing project In Zone �IV in Islamabad, the development of Phase II Block A has been approved. The project cost is estimated at Rs1.628 billion. It is expected to be completed within 24 months from CDA's own resources.

The project will include boundary wall, gate house and security pickets, roadwork, storm water drainage, footpath, nullah protection work, sewerage system, culverts, water supply and rain water harvesting works, sanitation works, landscaping, electrical and mechanical works, irrigation system, public building, cost of project director and staff, employees and engineers' facilities.

Approval of development work for one commercial and other housing project in Islamabad confirms resolve of present CDA administration to provide holistic and integrated development to Islamabad, the authority said.