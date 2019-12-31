CDA-DWP meeting to be held on January 08

46th meeting of the Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) would be held on January 08, 2020 at CDA Headquarters

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) 46th meeting of the Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) would be held on January 08, 2020 at CDA Headquarters.

Meeting would be held under the chairmanship of the Chairman, CDA.During the 46th meeting of the CDA-DWP, PC-Is and PC-IIs of various development projects in the city would be discussed. During the meeting of CDA-DWP to be held on January 8, 2020, revised PC-I of the construction of Multipurpose Parade Ground would be discussed while rehabilitation and widening of the Korang Road between Margalla Town Phase-I and II would be also presented for approval.PC-II for consultancy services for detailed assessment of current infrastructure of Islamabad and prepare design and details implementation plan for Islamabad sectoral area and major highways / avenues would be also discussed during the 46th meeting of the CDA-DWP.

Similarly, PC-I of Traffic Management Solution for Rawal Chowk and Park Road of Islamabad would be also presented in the upcoming meeting of CDA-DWP.

Erection of 08 Nos. of pedestrian bridges at different locations of Islamabad and change in location of pedestrian bridges of approved PC-I would be also discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be attended by the officers of Planning Commission, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.