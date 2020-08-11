UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA DWP To Discuss Revised PC-II Project Review Of Master Plan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

CDA DWP to discuss revised PC-II project review of Master Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) in its meeting will discuss revised PC-II of Project Review of Master Plan of Islamabad, Pakistan (2020-2040).

The 48th meeting of the CDA DWP will be held on August 17, 2020 at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman.

During the 48th meeting of the CDA-DWP, PC-I and PC-II of different development projects in the city will be discussed. During the meeting of CDA-DWP to be held on August 17, 2020, discussed. Similarly PC-I of Development Work, Sector D-12 (leftover work) will be also be on agenda of the meeting.

PC-I for Project Construction of Bridge at Rd-2800 Kiyani Road from Quaid-e-Azam University to Bara Kahu will be discussed during the 48th meeting of the CDA-DWP. Similarly, PC-II for Engagement of Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Engineering Design of parking plazas at different locations of Islamabad will also be discussed in the upcoming meeting of CDA-DWP.

The meeting will be attended by the representatives of Ministry of Planning , Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Road August 2020 Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

57 minutes ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

57 minutes ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

1 hour ago

Allies say Belarus vote challenger recorded video ..

7 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce orders inspection of 'worn' Airbus eng ..

7 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Looking Forward to Talk With Czech For ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.