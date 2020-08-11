CDA DWP to discuss revised PC-II project review of Master Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) in its meeting will discuss revised PC-II of Project Review of Master Plan of Islamabad, Pakistan (2020-2040).

The 48th meeting of the CDA DWP will be held on August 17, 2020 at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman.

During the 48th meeting of the CDA-DWP, PC-I and PC-II of different development projects in the city will be discussed. During the meeting of CDA-DWP to be held on August 17, 2020, discussed. Similarly PC-I of Development Work, Sector D-12 (leftover work) will be also be on agenda of the meeting.

PC-I for Project Construction of Bridge at Rd-2800 Kiyani Road from Quaid-e-Azam University to Bara Kahu will be discussed during the 48th meeting of the CDA-DWP. Similarly, PC-II for Engagement of Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Engineering Design of parking plazas at different locations of Islamabad will also be discussed in the upcoming meeting of CDA-DWP.

The meeting will be attended by the representatives of Ministry of Planning , Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.