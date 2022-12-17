UrduPoint.com

CDA Earmarks Hefty Funds For Uplift Of Work Of 2 Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CDA earmarks hefty funds for uplift of work of 2 sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had already allocated hefty funds for the completion of development work in Sectors I-11 and I-12 of Islamabad for the provision of basic facilities to the residents.

Talking to APP, an official of CDA said the authority was trying its best to provide clean drinking water, gas, street lights, markets, schools, mosques and others in these sectors.

He said CDA was committed to utilize more funds to accelerate the development work to complete it in the stipulated time.

"CDA has planned to supply water to Sector I-11/1 & 2 through pipeline from Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir and 80% pipeline has already been laid for the purpose.

The same project cannot be completed due to the non-availability of land possession," he informed.

The authority had also conducted several Electric Resistivity Survey (ERS) tests for assessment of underground water potential to install tube wells in the Sector, but due to insufficient underground water potential, tube wells were not recommended by the Geological Experts.

Presently, CDA is providing portable water to the resident of Sector I-11/1 & 2 through tanker service.

