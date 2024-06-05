CDA Embarks On Ambitious Solar Power Project To Reduce Electricity Bills
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a significant step towards sustainability and cost-efficiency by announcing a comprehensive solar power project for its buildings, street lights, tube wells, and water pumps.
According to Member Engineering Khalid Hafeez, the project, expected to save the agency a substantial Rs. 250 million monthly, has been approved by the CDA board, which has also given the go-ahead for a feasibility study to ensure the project's success, a private news channel reported.
Hafeez said the solarization project will be implemented in three phases, starting with the conversion of tube wells and water pumps to solar power, followed by street lights, and finally, CDA buildings.
The project, the Member Engineering said was aimed at generating 4.5 megawatts of electricity through solar panels installed on tube wells and waterworks across the capital, covering the installation cost of Rs. 80 million within the first four years.
The feasibility study, he stated to be conducted in accordance with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules of 2004, will evaluate various aspects, including site characteristics, system design, technical and financial assessments, regulatory compliance, and maintenance protocols.
This study will ensure that the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power installation schemes meet all technical and regulatory requirements for a successful transition to solar power.
