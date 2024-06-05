Open Menu

CDA Embarks On Ambitious Solar Power Project To Reduce Electricity Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

CDA embarks on ambitious solar power project to reduce electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a significant step towards sustainability and cost-efficiency by announcing a comprehensive solar power project for its buildings, street lights, tube wells, and water pumps.

According to Member Engineering Khalid Hafeez, the project, expected to save the agency a substantial Rs. 250 million monthly, has been approved by the CDA board, which has also given the go-ahead for a feasibility study to ensure the project's success, a private news channel reported.

Hafeez said the solarization project will be implemented in three phases, starting with the conversion of tube wells and water pumps to solar power, followed by street lights, and finally, CDA buildings.

The project, the Member Engineering said was aimed at generating 4.5 megawatts of electricity through solar panels installed on tube wells and waterworks across the capital, covering the installation cost of Rs. 80 million within the first four years.

The feasibility study, he stated to be conducted in accordance with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules of 2004, will evaluate various aspects, including site characteristics, system design, technical and financial assessments, regulatory compliance, and maintenance protocols.

This study will ensure that the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power installation schemes meet all technical and regulatory requirements for a successful transition to solar power.

Related Topics

Electricity Water SITE Capital Development Authority All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

7 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

16 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

16 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

16 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan