CDA Embarks On Beautification Drive For SCO Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Islamabad is undergoing a citywide beautification drive ahead of the highly anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a detailed initiative aimed at enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal, featuring vibrant floral displays, intricately designed peacock structures, and decorative globes strategically placed at prominent locations throughout the capital.
These installations symbolize Islamabad’s commitment to hosting international events in style and with grandeur.
The city’s main roads, intersections, and public spaces are being adorned with seasonal flowers, adding a burst of color and life to the urban landscape.
Iconic figures, including peacocks, butterflies, and globes, have been installed, reflecting themes of peace, unity, and progress.
CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress, noting that these beautification efforts not only aim to showcase Islamabad’s natural charm but also underscore its status as a modern, welcoming city for international delegates.
CDA is making sure that all beautification and infrastructural projects are completed in time, ensuring that the city presents a warm and visually stunning environment for the summit's participants and visitors alike.
This large-scale effort highlights Islamabad's readiness to host the prestigious SCO summit, setting the stage for a memorable and well-organized event.
