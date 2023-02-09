UrduPoint.com

CDA Employees Not Eligible To Get Estate Office's Accommodations: NA Body Informed

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CDA employees not eligible to get Estate Office's accommodations: NA body informed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Estate Office Director General on Thursday informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works that the employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) were not eligible to get residential accommodations from the pool of Estate Office as the civic agency was maintaining its own pool of accommodation for its employees.

Briefing the 24th committee of the Lower House of Parliament chaired by Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, MNA, the Director General, Estate Office, shared the General Waiting List and the category-wise details of allotments of all houses of Sectors G-9 and G-10 Islamabad.

The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) briefed the Committee on the current status of the different projects and explained the steps taken to resolve all the issues relating to ongoing projects for the timely provision of plots/flats/apartments to the actual allottees.

The Director General of Pakistan Public Works (Pak. PWD) briefed the Committee on the current status of utilization of SAP funds for the year 2022-2023.

The MD Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation and MD National Construction Limited (NCL) Islamabad briefed the working\functioning of PHAF and NCL in detail. The officials also informed the Committee of the progress of ongoing projects in Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Committee appreciated the work done by the National Construction Limited (NCL) Islamabad under the supervision of the Secretary of Housing & Works, and unanimously recommended maintaining the independent status of NCL, being a national asset.

The meeting was attended by members Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr. Zulfaqar Ali Bhatti, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, and senior officers from Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments/organizations.

The committee decided to proceed with the agenda and unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 21-12-2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Peshawar Quetta Parliament Progress Capital Development Authority All From Government Nishat Chunian Limited Housing

Recent Stories

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

17 seconds ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

11 minutes ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

26 minutes ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

40 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.