ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Estate Office Director General on Thursday informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works that the employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) were not eligible to get residential accommodations from the pool of Estate Office as the civic agency was maintaining its own pool of accommodation for its employees.

Briefing the 24th committee of the Lower House of Parliament chaired by Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, MNA, the Director General, Estate Office, shared the General Waiting List and the category-wise details of allotments of all houses of Sectors G-9 and G-10 Islamabad.

The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) briefed the Committee on the current status of the different projects and explained the steps taken to resolve all the issues relating to ongoing projects for the timely provision of plots/flats/apartments to the actual allottees.

The Director General of Pakistan Public Works (Pak. PWD) briefed the Committee on the current status of utilization of SAP funds for the year 2022-2023.

The MD Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation and MD National Construction Limited (NCL) Islamabad briefed the working\functioning of PHAF and NCL in detail. The officials also informed the Committee of the progress of ongoing projects in Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Committee appreciated the work done by the National Construction Limited (NCL) Islamabad under the supervision of the Secretary of Housing & Works, and unanimously recommended maintaining the independent status of NCL, being a national asset.

The meeting was attended by members Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr. Zulfaqar Ali Bhatti, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, and senior officers from Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments/organizations.

The committee decided to proceed with the agenda and unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 21-12-2022.