UrduPoint.com

CDA Employees To Donate One Day Salary To Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) above grades 16 have decided to donate one day's salary to the flood victims.

Chairman CDA said that the one day wage of overall employees of Grade 16 and above is Rs 40 lacs.

According to the chairman, CDA and the district administration have also set up camps for the flood victims in different areas of the city.

The chairman CDA said that camps have been set up in various sectors including F-6,F-8 and F-10. He appealed to the citizens to help the flood victims generously.

