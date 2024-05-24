CDA Enforces New Efficiency Standards In Construction Regulations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to incorporate building efficiency codes into its regulations, ensuring these energy-saving codes are applied to new constructions, existing buildings, and design phases
This decision was made during a meeting on energy efficiency held at CDA headquarters, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by Authority officers and representatives from NEECA and GIZ.
Additionally, it was agreed that the CDA Design Vetting Committee will consider energy efficiency factors in their assessments, following the specific guidelines provided by NEECA and GIZ.
To bolster this initiative, master trainers from NEECA and GIZ will conduct capacity-building sessions for CDA officers, ensuring thorough comprehension and effective implementation of the guidelines.
Moreover, the departments involved will hold further meetings to develop a roadmap for creating an energy-efficient community. This includes integrating guidelines into regulations and establishing efficiency rankings based on the city's climatic conditions.
In this context, it was decided to conduct staff capacity building to enhance energy conservation and efficiency in building parameters.
