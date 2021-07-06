CDA enhance Capital hospital bed capacity to 150

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has increased the number of beds in the new under construction block of Capital Hospital from 100 to 150 to provide maximum medical facilities to the residents.

The Authority's chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed gave formal approval while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.

The project director briefed the chairman CDA on the new additional under construction block of the hospital.

The CDA chairman directed that separate male and female wards each with a capacity of 31 beds should be constructed on ground, first and second floor of the building.

While another ward with 30 beds should also be erected after demolishing two of the four VIP rooms.

The Chairman was informed that the third floor would be consisted of 19 rooms, including, angiography, ECG, ECO, EIT, OPD and doctors' rooms. The electricity, marble, ceiling and other development work was underway on the floor.

The PC-1 of the project worth Rs. 176.611 million was approved in the financial year 2020-21. About 70 per cent work of the project has been completed.