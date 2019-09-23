UrduPoint.com
CDA Ensuing Vigilance In Katchi Abadies To Avoid Unauthorized Construction

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:51 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has ensured an effective vigilance particularly in the Katchi Abadies (slum areas) so that no new construction could be carried out and notices were being served for unauthorized construction beyond plot lines or at state lands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has ensured an effective vigilance particularly in the Katchi Abadies (slum areas) so that no new construction could be carried out and notices were being served for unauthorized construction beyond plot lines or at state lands.

In this connection, vigilance teams of Enforcement Directorate visited different Katchi Abadies including katchi abadi sector G-6, G-7, G-8, H-9, I-9, I-11, F-6, and F-7 to take action against the new construction in the said abadies.

In continuation of authority's drive against illegal installations and encroachments on pathways or beyond plot lines, teams of Enforcement Directorate have served notices to the violators in sector F-6 and G-10.

Notices were pasted on their entrance gates or outer walls of those owners/ occupants who did not receive the notices wherein it has been mentioned that within the aforementioned period owner itself remove it.

Similarly, during the operation conducted outside G-6 Itwar Bazaar one truck encroachment material was also confiscated. These encroachments were disturbing the movement of people visiting itwar bazar.

