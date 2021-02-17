UrduPoint.com
CDA Ensuring Provision Of Clean Water Supply To Residents Of Capital

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:41 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken several steps to ensure provision of clean drinking water supply to the residents of the federal capital as the project of installation of water treatment plants at I-8 and Sangjani is underway

The CDA has estimated Rs 495 millions for repair and maintenance work of rotten water pipelines, tube wells, water tankers, installation of new pipelines and other projects.

CDA officials told APP on Wednesday that the best team of the organization led by Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed was working day and night to make Islamabad the most beautiful city in the world.

He said that there was a serious problem of water in the city in summer but a strategy had been formulated to solve the problem and now all sectors of Islamabad would be provided abundant water.

The official said that providing clean water to the residents was also part of the CDA's duties. A lot of work has been done on this and more work is underway. Water is already being provided to the federal capital from Khanpur Dam and Simli Dam. While work is underway on other projects in this regard.

The official said that water treatment plants were being set up in Sector I-8 and Sangjani.

The water supply department of CDA was mobilized to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, he added.

He said tube wells in sector G-10, G-11, F-11, I-9, I-10 had been repaired and renovated by the Water Supply Department and water supply reservoirs were also being repaired.

