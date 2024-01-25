Open Menu

CDA' Environment-friendly Projects Gearing Up Towards Strong E- Buses, Cycling Ecosystem In Capital: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Spokesperson the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Nauman Khalid Thursday said that his department was taking drastic steps and introducing milestone environment-friendly projects including automated-car parking system, E-buses, tree-plantation and citywide bicycle route network which will promote climate-friendly E-mobility in Capital city.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said, "In order to reduce carbon emissions and protect environment cycling and E-buses project were being introducing in the Federal capital where over 200 electric buses network will soon hit Islamabad roads."

He said, "New electric buses will provide an environment-friendly means of transportation, contribute towards traffic reduction, facilitate citizens with the availability of new routes, and contribute towards improvement in climate."

Talking about Cycling project he explained, "The envisioned cycling track is an ambitious project to establish a secure citywide bicycle route network to promote safe and accessible cycling across Islamabad as well as an equitable commute option for citizens.

He further added that CDA was also introducing automated car parking system with the collaboration of banks to tackle the longstanding car parking dilemma that has been plaguing the city for years.

Replying to a question about tree-plantation, he replied, "With the collaboration of universities CDA has recently launched a massive tree-plantation drive aimed at increasing the city’s green cover."

"CDA is also collaborating with citizens, particularly educational institutions, to maintain the natural beauty of the capital city, which was developed on the concept of a green city," he added.

"CDA aims to prevent re-encroachment of the retrieved land and increase the green spaces across the city through a comprehensive tree-plantation drive, adding, along with planting new trees, a strategy should be made for proper maintenance of old trees so that they can be kept safe."

"A tree plantation campaign through CDA website will involving schools, religious seminaries, traders, and housing societies has been launched for the first time," he added.

