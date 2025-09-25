Open Menu

CDA, EOBI Explore Joint Investment Opportunities In Islamabad’s Hospitality Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) have agreed to explore joint investment opportunities in Islamabad’s hospitality sector, signaling a new phase of collaboration between the two public institutions

CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with EOBI Chairman Dr Javed Sheikh and his team at the CDA Headquarters on Thursday.

Senior officials, including Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon, and other CDA officers also attended the meeting.

According to officials, discussions centered on potential joint ventures in hotel and hospitality-related projects across the capital.

Randhawa said Islamabad’s growing role as a host city for major international events, including the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, created “excellent opportunities” for investment.

“There are significant opportunities to promote the hotel industry in Islamabad, which will help position the city as both a diplomatic and tourist hub,” Randhawa noted.

He stressed that CDA was prepared to partner with EOBI on a revenue-sharing basis, identifying projects that would generate long-term income streams for both institutions.

EOBI Chairman Dr Javed Sheikh welcomed the proposal and expressed strong interest in the initiatives presented. He said EOBI’s Investment Committee would review viable projects before final approval.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate on ventures that could strengthen Islamabad’s hospitality infrastructure while delivering sustainable returns.

