CDA, EOBI To Explore Investment Opportunities In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, hosted Dr. Javed Sheikh, Chairman of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), here on Wednesday

The meeting marked the beginning of discussions on potential joint ventures and investment opportunities in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Randhawa emphasized the vast investment potential Islamabad offers in commercial projects, calling for collaborative efforts between CDA and EOBI.

He underlined the importance of such partnerships, stating that they could yield mutual benefits for both organizations while contributing to the city's development.

“Revenue generated from these partnerships will be directed towards the welfare of citizens and the overall growth of the city,” he said.

To move forward, it was agreed to form a joint team comprising focal points from both CDA and EOBI. This team will identify feasible projects and explore investment opportunities for collaboration.

Dr. Javed Sheikh, Chairman of EOBI, expressed enthusiasm about investing in CDA-led projects and reaffirmed EOBI's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the CDA.

Both parties concluded the meeting with a shared resolve to work closely and ensure the success of future ventures.

