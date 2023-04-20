CDA establishes control room to ensure smooth operations during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a control room at its headquarters to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the best facilities to the general public during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays.

The control room will be operational for all five days of the Eid ul-Fitr holidays. Administrative staff, including the Administration, Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO), M&RM, roads, and the Environment Directorate, will perform their duties in the control room. Additionally, staff duties have been assigned to provide citizens with all possible facilities during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays.

The Islamabad Traffic Police and other administrative departments, including Water Supply, Sanitation, Enforcement, Street Lights, M&RM, City Sewerage Division, and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), will also be available during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays to promptly address any complaints received.

Helpline numbers 9253016, 9252962, 1334, and 0335-7775444 have been provided by the Islamabad Traffic Police administration so that citizens can receive all possible facilities.