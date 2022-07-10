CDA establishes helpline to resolve sanitation issues in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has shared the helpline and Whatsapp number to lodge complaints about cleanliness problems in the Federal capital.

The residents have been asked to share their grievances at 1334 or Whatsapp at 0335-5001213. The helpline has been established to ensure prompt resolution of complaints and cleanliness in the city.

The complaints regarding lifting of animal waste could also be registered oncivic agency's telephone numbers including 051 9213908; 051 9203216; 051 9223171;051 9211555.

Over 200 vehicles and more than 2,000 sanitation staff were carrying out cleanliness duties with the help of tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, escape lifters, truck dumpers, front loaders, shovels and dozers. CDA's sanitation staff was lifting the animal wastes by visiting door to door. The operation would be continued on second and third day of Eid-ul-Azha.