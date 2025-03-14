CDA establishes special recovery unit to improve outstanding dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a bid to improve recovery of outstanding dues, a special recovery unit was established, with all formations instructed to provide full support.

It was disclosed during a high-level meeting on Friday to review its current financial position and strategize for future growth.

Chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the meeting focused on enhancing revenue streams, improving infrastructure, and transforming Islamabad into a greener, more sustainable capital.

During the meeting, Member Finance provided a comprehensive briefing on CDA’s financial status, highlighting the progress made in achieving revenue targets for the current fiscal year.

A comparative analysis of revenue growth across various directorates, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), was also presented, earning praise from attendees.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for CDA to become a financially autonomous organization, capable of meeting its financial obligations without delays. “Our goal is to ensure that CDA is self-reliant and has sufficient funds to not only complete ongoing projects but also initiate new ones that align with our vision for a modern, environmentally friendly Islamabad,” he stated.

Key initiatives discussed during the meeting included the beautification of the city through the planting of environmentally friendly trees, replacing invasive species like paper mulberry, and increasing the number of electric buses to reduce carbon emissions. These measures are part of CDA’s broader plan to make Islamabad a model sustainable capital.

To address financial challenges, Chairman Randhawa directed the Estate Management Wing and Building Control Section to expedite recoveries in accordance with the law.

He also instructed the DMA to conduct a comprehensive survey of all commercial properties, take action against illegal sub-leasing, and issue notices for expired lease agreements.

The Chairman also ordered the cancellation of allotments for defaulters on DMA properties, stressing the need for a more actionable plan to recover outstanding dues and prevent delays in developmental projects.

Furthermore, the Resource Wing was tasked with diversifying revenue streams to strengthen CDA’s financial stability. “We must explore innovative ways to generate income and ensure that our financial targets are met with dedication and efficiency,” Chairman Randhawa remarked.