CDA Establishes Special Recovery Unit To Improve Outstanding Dues
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a bid to improve recovery of outstanding dues, a special recovery unit was established, with all formations instructed to provide full support.
It was disclosed during a high-level meeting on Friday to review its current financial position and strategize for future growth.
Chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the meeting focused on enhancing revenue streams, improving infrastructure, and transforming Islamabad into a greener, more sustainable capital.
During the meeting, Member Finance provided a comprehensive briefing on CDA’s financial status, highlighting the progress made in achieving revenue targets for the current fiscal year.
A comparative analysis of revenue growth across various directorates, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), was also presented, earning praise from attendees.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for CDA to become a financially autonomous organization, capable of meeting its financial obligations without delays. “Our goal is to ensure that CDA is self-reliant and has sufficient funds to not only complete ongoing projects but also initiate new ones that align with our vision for a modern, environmentally friendly Islamabad,” he stated.
Key initiatives discussed during the meeting included the beautification of the city through the planting of environmentally friendly trees, replacing invasive species like paper mulberry, and increasing the number of electric buses to reduce carbon emissions. These measures are part of CDA’s broader plan to make Islamabad a model sustainable capital.
To address financial challenges, Chairman Randhawa directed the Estate Management Wing and Building Control Section to expedite recoveries in accordance with the law.
He also instructed the DMA to conduct a comprehensive survey of all commercial properties, take action against illegal sub-leasing, and issue notices for expired lease agreements.
The Chairman also ordered the cancellation of allotments for defaulters on DMA properties, stressing the need for a more actionable plan to recover outstanding dues and prevent delays in developmental projects.
Furthermore, the Resource Wing was tasked with diversifying revenue streams to strengthen CDA’s financial stability. “We must explore innovative ways to generate income and ensure that our financial targets are met with dedication and efficiency,” Chairman Randhawa remarked.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs strict action against hoarders of sugar, profiteers6 minutes ago
-
CDA establishes special recovery unit to improve outstanding dues6 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration intensifies price control operation , seals 32 shops, arrest of 27 shopkeepers6 minutes ago
-
DG, GDA inspects works of ongoing development projects in Gwadar's Old Town6 minutes ago
-
DC visits primary schools,inspect attendance6 minutes ago
-
RDA hosts meeting to tackle security, environmental issues in private housing societies6 minutes ago
-
Mid-term exams resumed at SBBU6 minutes ago
-
Education Department accelerates action against Booti Mafia6 minutes ago
-
Governor inaugurates legends Ramzan padel tennis tournament16 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits Chief Conservator Central Southern Forest office16 minutes ago
-
2 brothers drown in Indus River26 minutes ago
-
Missing Wheel from Lahore-Bound PIA flight 306 found at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport36 minutes ago