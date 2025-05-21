CDA Establishes State-of-the-art Daycare Center To Support Working Parents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has inaugurated a modern daycare center at its headquarters, aiming to provide a safe, nurturing, and educational environment for the children of its employees, particularly working mothers.
The initiative is part of CDA’s efforts to support its workforce and promote a better work-life balance.
The newly established daycare facility is equipped with advanced learning tools, recreational equipment, and a structured curriculum to ensure the holistic development of children.
CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who inaugurated the center alongside Member Admin Talat Mehmood and DG Admin Amber Gillani, emphasized the importance of this initiative in empowering working parents, especially women.
"With a significant portion of our workforce being women, it is essential to provide facilities that allow them to focus on their professional duties without compromising their children’s well-being," Randhawa stated.
He highlighted that the daycare center includes dedicated breastfeeding areas and a secure environment where infants and young children can thrive under professional supervision.
The move has been widely applauded by female employees, who see it as a major step toward gender inclusivity and workplace efficiency.
Many expressed relief at no longer having to worry about childcare while at work, noting that the facility will help them maintain a healthier balance between career and family responsibilities.
The CDA’s daycare initiative aligns with broader national efforts to enhance women’s participation in the workforce by removing barriers to employment.
Authorities plan to monitor the center’s success and consider expanding similar facilities across other government offices in Islamabad.
