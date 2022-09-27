CDA establishes stray dogs center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Mohammad Usman Younis said that on the complaints of stray dog bites had been received from different areas of Islamabad, especially from rural areas, CDA has established stray dog center.

He said Islamabad is the only city in the country where such center had been established, said a press release .

He said the complaints were being in past but due to lack of effective solution, it was not getting a permanent solution, however, due to the special interest of the current CDA administration, this center has been established.

Chairman said that this dog center has the capacity to keep more than 500 dogs. Similarly, a play area for dogs, a rest area including a surgical unit, a vaccination center and a separate area for the laboratory have also been allocated in this dog center.

He requested the civil society to share their experiences with CDA so that the center could be made more effecting and to achieve desired results.