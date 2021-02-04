CDA Estate, Land Directorates hold e-kachehri for public issues redressal

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday held an e-kachehri to redress public issues regarding Estate and Land Directorates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday held an e-kachehri to redress public issues regarding Estate and Land Directorates.

The e-kachehri was held here at the CDA headquarter under the supervision of Estate Member. The e-kachehri will be held after every 15 days. The officers and staff of the estate, land, planning and other departments were present at the occasion.

The CDA current administration was committed to resolve issues being faced by the masses besides providing them the best civic facilities.

The Estate Member listened to the issues of the masses and also directed the authorities concerned to promptly resolve them.

During e-kachehri a citizen registered a complaint regarding his lost file upon which he took the prompt notice and asked the officer concerned to resolve the issue.

Responding the complaints of allottees of sectors I-12 and I-15, he told them that the developmental work in the said sectors had been started.

The main purpose of holding an e-kachehri was to bridge the gap between the CDA and people which had been created due to coronavirus pandemic situation.