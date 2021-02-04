UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Estate, Land Directorates Hold E-kachehri For Public Issues Redressal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

CDA Estate, Land Directorates hold e-kachehri for public issues redressal

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday held an e-kachehri to redress public issues regarding Estate and Land Directorates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday held an e-kachehri to redress public issues regarding Estate and Land Directorates.

The e-kachehri was held here at the CDA headquarter under the supervision of Estate Member. The e-kachehri will be held after every 15 days. The officers and staff of the estate, land, planning and other departments were present at the occasion.

The CDA current administration was committed to resolve issues being faced by the masses besides providing them the best civic facilities.

The Estate Member listened to the issues of the masses and also directed the authorities concerned to promptly resolve them.

During e-kachehri a citizen registered a complaint regarding his lost file upon which he took the prompt notice and asked the officer concerned to resolve the issue.

Responding the complaints of allottees of sectors I-12 and I-15, he told them that the developmental work in the said sectors had been started.

The main purpose of holding an e-kachehri was to bridge the gap between the CDA and people which had been created due to coronavirus pandemic situation.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian brutalities in IIOJK to humiliate and disgr ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Will Not Expand Economic Recovery Plan - ..

1 minute ago

UN Human Rights Office Worried Kiev's Ban on Broad ..

1 minute ago

US sees third straight week of declines in new job ..

1 minute ago

Every conspiracy by opposition failed: Chief Minis ..

4 minutes ago

UN must take action against India for violating hu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.