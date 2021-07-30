CDA expedites cleanliness work at nullahs

Capital Development Authority Friday speed up the cleaning of nullahs (drains) in the federal capital to avoid obstruction in drainage in view of the monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority Friday speed up the cleaning of nullahs (drains) in the Federal capital to avoid obstruction in drainage in view of the monsoon rains.

The Member Engineer (E) of the authority along with the concerned officers including Director Environment, Director Road and Marketing, Director Sanitation, Director MPO, Director City and Sewerage reached the spot and inspected the drains in different areas of the city.

On the occasion, the CDA management, keeping in view the flood situation in the monsoon, issued instructions to all the concerned departments and said that in view of the rains in the monsoon, the staff should be kept on 24-hour high alert and staff attendance should be maintained, orders were also issued to the concerned departments.

In addition, the CDA staff are stationed at various points in the city round the clock and are always ready to carry out their responsibilities efficiently.

It may be noted that on the direction of CDA management, the concerned departments have further accelerated the work of cleaning and construction of drains in the city.