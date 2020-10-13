CDA expedites construction work on PWD underpass

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedite the construction work on PWD underpass for ensuring the timely completion of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedite the construction work on PWD underpass for ensuring the timely completion of the project.

The construction machinery moved to the project site was busy with excavation work with full pace, said a press release on Tuesday.

Eighty percent excavation work on eastern loop has been completed while excavation work on western loop also was in full swing resulting in completion of around twenty percent work.

The authority is in contact with service providers including IESCO, SNGPL and others for shifting of their installations at the earliest so that construction work gets further pace.

Following the directions of Chairman CDA, the authority is monitoring the progress on the project constantly to ensure its early completion.

Construction of PWD underpass is part of comprehensive strategy of the incumbent CDA administration to uplift infrastructure and to develop long neglected residential sectors in Islamabad.

Islamabad Expressway is among most important arteries of the Federal capital with massive traffic load of urban, inter city and inter provincial traffic. In order to cater increasing traffic burden and facilitate population in the adjoining areas work on PWD underpass has been started. The PWD underpass is being constructed as part of comprehensive Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor project.