UrduPoint.com

CDA Expedites Development Process In Sector I-11

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:59 PM

CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the development process and laying of sewerage line in Sector I-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the development process and laying of sewerage line in Sector I-11.

The construction of drains, streets, bridges and other development works were under process in the sector, said a news release.

The CDA has started the development works on the direction of Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed and on the request of I-11 Allottees Welfare Association.

With the commencement of development works in Sector I-11, it has been possible to alleviate the deprivation of 30 years.

After listening the problems of the sector residents in Khuli Katcheri (Open Court) chaired by Member Engineering, Syed Munawar Shah, instructions were issued to Deputy DG Works and DG Water and Sewerage to initiate development activities in sector I-11.

Sui gas pipelines and sewerage lines laying work is in full swing while construction work of drainage and street has also been started.

The installation of street lights and water supply lines would be started soon.

The construction of grid station for the transmission of electricity to SectorsI-11 and I-12 is in the final stages.

The I-11 Allottees Welfare Association has thanked the CDA officials for initiating the development work.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Amir Ali Gas Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Re ..

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Restructuring to Avoid Economic ..

38 seconds ago
 Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes wint ..

Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

39 seconds ago
 New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belar ..

New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belarusian Judges, Border Service

41 seconds ago
 Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU on Borde ..

Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU on Border Migrant Crisis - Presidentia ..

42 seconds ago
 Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tec ..

Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tech Companies in November - Repo ..

44 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reac ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reached 116% in October - Russia's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.