CDA Expedites Expansion Of Islamabad Highway To Ease Traffic Flow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the expansion and rehabilitation of Islamabad highway in continuation of the effort to ease traffic flow on the main highway.

The authority has been taken the portion of Koral to Rawat on priority basis, whereas PWD interchange has already been completed, said a news release.

However, Railway Bridge, Bhandar Bridge as well as Soan Bridge would be completed as soon as possible, however, the construction was in full swing.

Under a policy Korang to Soan, stretch is being taken up by CDA through FWO at a cost of Rs.

2.23 billion which will include 1.93 KM of roads, service roads along PWD interchange.

In the project, four lanes will include 2 rigid lanes for heavy traffic and 2 flexible lanes for light motor vehicles.

The last remaining phase that is Soan Bridge will be taken up in June 2022 whereas DHA interchange will be taken up by the DHA authorities.

Thus the long standing issue of traffic flow on Islamabad highway from start to end shall be over by June next year.

