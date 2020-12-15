CDA expedites work at Rawal Dam Chowk project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the construction work at Rawal Dam Chowk Project to ensure its completion on time.

The project would take about two years to complete through self-financing by the Federal civic agency with cost Rs 1150 million, said a CDA statement issued on Tuesday.

The construction of two underpasses and one flyover was included in the project.

First underpass would be built from park road to Murree road and the other from Faizabad towards Margalla Town.

Residents of both the phases of Margalla tower and Margalla Town Orchard Scheme would benefitted from the project.

The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the said project has been done which would be received to CDA soon.

Trees at the site were being shifted to other places under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment.

Similarly, the services of the consultant have been hired for the project while test file on east loop coming from park road was completed.

Now work on putting load on the said loop was underway and after that the piling work would be initiated, the statement added.