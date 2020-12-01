UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Expedites Work On Roads Rehabilitation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:06 PM

CDA expedites work on roads rehabilitation

Capital Development Authority has expedited work on the rehabilitation of roads as main and link roads were being repaired at fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority has expedited work on the rehabilitation of roads as main and link roads were being repaired at fast pace.

All the departments of the authority were working jointly in two shifts to complete the work as soon as possible, following the directions of CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmad.

According to a news release issued here on Tuesday, the CDA chairman was himself inspecting the work of progress, development, and beautification by making the sudden visits of the sites.

The projects upon which work has been completed included repairing and restoration of Srinagar Highway, Planning of land at Park enclave 1, Jogging track at Nazim-Uddin road, restoration and repairing of sector D-12, construction of water land at Margala road, cutting of gross at school Road F-6, removal of illegal speed breakers, kerb stones at Bilal road F-11, lane marking at Diplomatic Enclave, Installation of speed breakers, Lane marking at G-6/1 and G-6/2, and lane marking and installation of speed breakers in sector G-5.

Related Topics

Water Road Srinagar Progress Capital Development Authority National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi calls on Gove ..

1 minute ago

Dogar invites PDM to sit with govt to settle all i ..

1 minute ago

DIGP for prudent registration of FIR's

1 minute ago

Two killed, three injured in separate incidents of ..

7 minutes ago

Walk held to commemorate HIV/AIDs Day

7 minutes ago

Two killed as car tears through pedestrian zone in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.