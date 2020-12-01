CDA expedites work on roads rehabilitation

Capital Development Authority has expedited work on the rehabilitation of roads as main and link roads were being repaired at fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority has expedited work on the rehabilitation of roads as main and link roads were being repaired at fast pace.

All the departments of the authority were working jointly in two shifts to complete the work as soon as possible, following the directions of CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmad.

According to a news release issued here on Tuesday, the CDA chairman was himself inspecting the work of progress, development, and beautification by making the sudden visits of the sites.

The projects upon which work has been completed included repairing and restoration of Srinagar Highway, Planning of land at Park enclave 1, Jogging track at Nazim-Uddin road, restoration and repairing of sector D-12, construction of water land at Margala road, cutting of gross at school Road F-6, removal of illegal speed breakers, kerb stones at Bilal road F-11, lane marking at Diplomatic Enclave, Installation of speed breakers, Lane marking at G-6/1 and G-6/2, and lane marking and installation of speed breakers in sector G-5.