CDA Expedites Work To Meet Water Shortage
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
On the direction of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Water Management Wing has expedited work on several projects to meet the water shortage in the city of Islamabad
In this regard, on the direction of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Water Management Wing has been completely resolved all the repair work and complaints like leakages, including replacement of old and rotten pipes in the Simli Water Filtration Plant and Main Condition Line. It should be noted that the timely action of the Water Supply Wing has not only saved 8 lakh gallons of water per day but also increased the water pressure in the pipelines. Similarly, complaints like leakages in water supply lines have been removed in Sector G-7.
It should be noted that the water level in other dams including Khanpur dam has decreased due to lack of required rains in monsoon.
Therefore, before the arrival of summer, the water supply department is busy around the clock to meet the shortage of water so that the citizens get adequate water supply.
Additionally, the installation of 4 new tube wells in Sector F-10, F-11, G-10, G-11 will also be started soon by the Water Supply Department. So that in case the water reserves in Khanpur Dam decreases, the water shortage can be met with tube wells. In this regard, tenders have been published in newspapers so that water shortage can be controlled before the arrival of summer. Apart from this, work will be started soon to eliminate water leakages in other water networks including main condition lines at a cost of 60 crore rupees so that more water can be saved.
