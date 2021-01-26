CDA extends sanitation services to rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to extend the jurisdiction of its Sanitation department to rural areas and suburbs of city here on Tuesday.

In the first phase, the sanitation work has been started in Sohan, Pindorian, Zia Masjid, Khhana Pull, Tramri, and Lehtrar road. 200 ton of garbage was removed from the said areas, said a press release.

According to detail, the current administration of CDA is taking great interest in the projects of development, sanitation, infrastructure, and beautification in the city.

The administration has started work on various projects. CDA has been receiving the applications of citizens for increasing the jurisdiction of sanitation department to suburbs of the city.

While considering the applications of masses, CDA has begun work accordingly. Over 100 sanitary workers, three excavators, 10 dumpers, and other machinery took part in the cleanliness operation conducted by CDA on Tuesday. The sanitation operation is underway under the supervision of Director Sanitation.