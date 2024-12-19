CDA eyes efficiency, revenue boost in strategic overhaul meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to implement sweeping measures aimed at improving resource management, operational efficiency, and revenue generation, following a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday.

Senior officials, including CDA Members, the Director General Resource Wing, the Executive Director of Capital Hospital, and other key officers, participated in the discussions to chart a path towards self-sustainability and enhanced public service delivery.

The DG Resource Wing presented an in-depth briefing on actionable strategies, highlighting the potential of untapped resources and policy interventions.

The meeting evaluated plans to optimize operations across major CDA departments, including the Environment Wing, Capital Hospital, Directorate of Health Services, and the Enforcement Wing.

A notable outcome was the directive to introduce digital parking systems in major parks of Islamabad, with the generated revenue earmarked for their development and maintenance.

The Environment Wing was tasked with identifying revenue-generating sites, re-auctioning inactive properties, and introducing premium recreational facilities.

Proposals for Capital Hospital focused on enhancing its financial self-reliance.

Chairman Randhawa instructed the reduction of local medicine purchases and called for the appointment of a Director of Finance. He also demanded a comprehensive plan to bolster the hospital's operational efficiency and financial viability.

The Directorate of Health Services was urged to reopen non-functional medical centres and appoint medical officers to strengthen healthcare services.

Proposed measures included mandatory medical screenings and vaccinations for workers in barber shops, food outlets, and similar establishments as part of licensing requirements. To streamline enforcement operations, the Chairman approved measures to empower inspectors with on-the-spot fine collection authority and directed the adoption of an online fine collection system to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination for the effective implementation of approved initiatives. He instructed the Resource Wing to monitor progress, address gaps, and ensure timely execution of proposals.