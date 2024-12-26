Open Menu

CDA Eyes Major Investment Through Auctioning Prime Commercial Plots

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up to offer a diverse range of lucrative commercial plots in Islamabad, following a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday

The initiative aims to attract significant investments while bolstering the city's economic and infrastructural development.

In the meeting, attended by CDA Members and senior officials, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of creating investor-friendly opportunities.

He directed the identification of prime, business-suitable locations to ensure maximum returns and encourage widespread participation in the upcoming auction.

The auction will feature a variety of plots, including commercial spaces, agro farms, Class-III shopping centers, industrial plots, I&T centers, hotel plots, and apartment complexes.

These options are designed to cater to a diverse group of investors, ensuring a wide range of development across the city.

To streamline the process, a special committee under the supervision of Member Finance has been established.

This committee, comprising officials from Estate, Environment, Enforcement, and Law departments, will address any challenges related to the offered plots and provide actionable recommendations to ensure a smooth auction process.

“The auction is a significant step towards fostering a business-friendly environment in Islamabad,” said Chairman Randhawa. “We aim to provide investors with high-quality opportunities while contributing to the city's overall development.”

