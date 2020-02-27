CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

Planning and Design Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA) failed to act according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) : Planning and Design Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA) failed to act according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government after winning the election amended the rules and regulations of the Agro Farms, but the Capital Development Authority (CDA) failed to act upon new rules and regulations.

According to the new regulations, it was made compulsory to plant 150 trees in 504 farms, annually poultry farms productivity must be around 45000 broilers and 5000 eggs, so the capital city can be provided these products on low rates.