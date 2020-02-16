CDA fails to install Sewage Treatment Plant in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has remained fail to install Sewage Treatment Plants in the Federal capital after passing decades, The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting had given green signal to materialize the project of establishing four treatment plants of Rs 3.51 billion in two phases (two in each phase), the official source in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) told this agency.

"The process of installing two STPs will be taking more than eight months," the official asserted.

The idea of setting up four STPs in the outskirts of Islamabad was floated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to filter the water falling into the Korang River and Rawal Dam and already been stalled for the last ten years for one or another reason, exposing residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to serious health hazards.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan had asked MCI to complete the land acquisition, Operation and Maintenance process on priority to ensure timely release of funds for the project at earliest, they said and added that the corporation had already written to the CDA for allocating land for all of four STPs and the response was being awaited.

In this letter, the sources said, the MCI requested the CDA to provide technical and financial assistance to finish this much-needed facility on time.

The CDA was asked to evaluate the status of demarcated lands for the project and if the designated area was privately owned, it would facilitate MCI in purchasing such piece of land, they added.