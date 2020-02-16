UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Fails To Install Sewage Treatment Plant In Capital

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

CDA fails to install Sewage Treatment Plant in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has remained fail to install Sewage Treatment Plants in the Federal capital after passing decades,  The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting had given green signal to materialize the project of establishing four treatment plants of Rs 3.51 billion in two phases (two in each phase), the official source in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) told this agency.

"The process of installing two STPs will be taking more than eight months," the official asserted.

The idea of setting up four STPs in the outskirts of Islamabad was floated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to filter the water falling into the Korang River and Rawal Dam and already been stalled for the last ten years for one or another reason, exposing residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to serious health hazards.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan had asked MCI to complete the land acquisition, Operation and Maintenance process on priority to ensure timely release of funds for the project at earliest, they said and added that the corporation had already written to the CDA for allocating land for all of four STPs and the response was being awaited.

In this letter, the sources said, the MCI requested the CDA to provide technical and financial assistance to finish this much-needed facility on time.

The CDA was asked to evaluate the status of demarcated lands for the project and if the designated area was privately owned, it would facilitate MCI in purchasing such piece of land, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Water Dam Rawalpindi Capital Development Authority All Billion

Recent Stories

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

59 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

1 hour ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAEâ€™s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.