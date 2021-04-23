CDA fast tracks covering of manholes, sewerage gutters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its efforts to install lids on manholes, drain holes, sewerage and gutters across the city.

The initiative was taken to protect life and properties of the citizens as open manholes posed serious threat to human lives, an official of the CDA told APP on Friday.

He said several manholes and gutters across the city had not been covered for the last several decades that resulted into many accidents.

"Gutters are now being covered on daily basis," he added.

The official said lids were being placed immediately on receiving report of its theft from any area. The authority also reported the incident to the police station concerned.

He said the Services and Engineering Wing had started mass production of manhole covers to make sure that all the gutters were covered properly.

He urged the citizens to take care of the lids installed on manholes and sewerage gutter of their area.