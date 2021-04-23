UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Fast Tracks Covering Of Manholes, Sewerage Gutters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:28 PM

CDA fast tracks covering of manholes, sewerage gutters

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its efforts to install lids on manholes, drain holes, sewerage and gutters across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its efforts to install lids on manholes, drain holes, sewerage and gutters across the city.

The initiative was taken to protect life and properties of the citizens as open manholes posed serious threat to human lives, an official of the CDA told APP on Friday.

He said several manholes and gutters across the city had not been covered for the last several decades that resulted into many accidents.

"Gutters are now being covered on daily basis," he added.

The official said lids were being placed immediately on receiving report of its theft from any area. The authority also reported the incident to the police station concerned.

He said the Services and Engineering Wing had started mass production of manhole covers to make sure that all the gutters were covered properly.

He urged the citizens to take care of the lids installed on manholes and sewerage gutter of their area.

Related Topics

Police Station Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Cyprus to impose partial lockdown to stem virus su ..

3 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Calls Stabbing Attack in Par ..

3 minutes ago

Despite serious threat of corona, police officials ..

3 minutes ago

Eight schools sealed due to COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

EMA Says Monitoring mRNA Vaccines as Well, Sees No ..

8 minutes ago

Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to North Korea Continu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.