Open Menu

CDA Fetches More Than Rs 11 Blns In Two Days Auction

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 09:42 PM

CDA fetches more than Rs 11 blns in two days auction

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) got a good response on the second day of the auction of commercial plots, so far, a total of 5 plots have been sold in the auction for more than Rs 11.141 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) got a good response on the second day of the auction of commercial plots, so far, a total of 5 plots have been sold in the auction for more than Rs 11.141 billion.

The auction of plots will continue till January 12 at Gandhara Citizen Centre, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

According to the details, on the second day of the auction, the apartment’s plot of Diplomatic Enclave was auctioned for Rs 3.34 billion.

Commercial plots of different categories are being offered for investment in the developed commercial centers of Islamabad in a public auction.

The auction is being supervised by the auction committee headed by CDA Member Finance, whose Secretary is Director State Management-II. Other members of the committee include Member State, Member Planning and Design, Member Technology Digitalisation, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Public Relations and Director Finance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology January Capital Development Authority Billion

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf wants Arbab Niaz Stadium control

Zaka Ashraf wants Arbab Niaz Stadium control

9 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi grieved over death of Naveed Kamal's ..

Mayor Karachi grieved over death of Naveed Kamal's son

7 minutes ago
 Minister for completion of digitization process at ..

Minister for completion of digitization process at the earliest

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Profe ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sin ..

27 minutes ago
 Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

36 minutes ago
 355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

36 minutes ago
Global health summit concludes with commitment to ..

Global health summit concludes with commitment to unified response, collaborativ ..

38 minutes ago
 National polio immunization campaign continues

National polio immunization campaign continues

38 minutes ago
 CPEC important pioneering project of Belt and Road ..

CPEC important pioneering project of Belt and Road Initiative: Mao Ning

38 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Friday for Rajab ..

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Friday for Rajab crescent sighting

38 minutes ago
 SFA seals bakery for selling expired food items

SFA seals bakery for selling expired food items

40 minutes ago
 Speakers for effective dissemination of Hajj pract ..

Speakers for effective dissemination of Hajj practices through strong media part ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan