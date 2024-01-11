CDA fetches more than Rs 11 blns in two days auction

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) got a good response on the second day of the auction of commercial plots, so far, a total of 5 plots have been sold in the auction for more than Rs 11.141 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) got a good response on the second day of the auction of commercial plots, so far, a total of 5 plots have been sold in the auction for more than Rs 11.141 billion.

The auction of plots will continue till January 12 at Gandhara Citizen Centre, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

According to the details, on the second day of the auction, the apartment’s plot of Diplomatic Enclave was auctioned for Rs 3.34 billion.

Commercial plots of different categories are being offered for investment in the developed commercial centers of Islamabad in a public auction.

The auction is being supervised by the auction committee headed by CDA Member Finance, whose Secretary is Director State Management-II. Other members of the committee include Member State, Member Planning and Design, Member Technology Digitalisation, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Public Relations and Director Finance.