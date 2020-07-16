CDA fetches Rs 7.25 b on first day of Blue Area commercial plots' auction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday fetched Rs 7.25 billion on the first day of auction of Blue Area Commercial plots.

The civic agency received auction bids against seven plots amounting to Rs 11.7 billion.

The auction committee issued acceptance against four plots amounting to Rs 7.25 billion which is equal to the expected proceeds from this auction as per CDA budget estimates, said a news release issued here.

The remaining bids against three plots amounting to Rs 4.458 billions were only offers as per decision of the committee since the authority was expecting higher bids / receipts from these plots.

The auction process on day one witnessed enthusiastic participation by investors which testifies confidence of investors in CDA auction as per vision of the government to promote construction industry for boosting economic and investment opportunities in the country.

Capital Development Authority had selected 24 plots for ongoing auction of Blue Area plots. The auction proceedings which started on July 15, 2020 will continue on July 16 and July 17, 2020. CDA has announced special incentives for this auction which include dedicated team to facilitate incentive at every step, first installment of 25 percent within 30 days of bid acceptance, building plan approval facility after first installment and 10 percent discount on full payment in advance.

Similarly advance income tax on pro rata basis and 100 percent coverage for less than 1000 sq.yd. plots. 70 to 75 percent coverage, every plot with all round circulation strip, ample public parking while application of newly developed building bye laws, approval of building plans after first installment and the bidders who get their building plans approved by December 31, 2020 will be eligible for the benefit of PM package for construction industry which include reduction in tax rate from 29% to 10% and exemption from source of income declaration.

CDA has constituted a committee consisting of 10 members to conduct the auction. Member Finance CDA is chairman of the committee while Member Estate, Member P & D, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director EM-II and Director Finance are members of the committee.

Bids received will be presented before CDA board which is competent forum for acceptance of bids.