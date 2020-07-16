UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Fetches Rs 7.25 B On First Day Of Blue Area Commercial Plots' Auction

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

CDA fetches Rs 7.25 b on first day of Blue Area commercial plots' auction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday fetched Rs 7.25 billion on the first day of auction of Blue Area Commercial plots.

The civic agency received auction bids against seven plots amounting to Rs 11.7 billion.

The auction committee issued acceptance against four plots amounting to Rs 7.25 billion which is equal to the expected proceeds from this auction as per CDA budget estimates, said a news release issued here.

The remaining bids against three plots amounting to Rs 4.458 billions were only offers as per decision of the committee since the authority was expecting higher bids / receipts from these plots.

The auction process on day one witnessed enthusiastic participation by investors which testifies confidence of investors in CDA auction as per vision of the government to promote construction industry for boosting economic and investment opportunities in the country.

Capital Development Authority had selected 24 plots for ongoing auction of Blue Area plots. The auction proceedings which started on July 15, 2020 will continue on July 16 and July 17, 2020. CDA has announced special incentives for this auction which include dedicated team to facilitate incentive at every step, first installment of 25 percent within 30 days of bid acceptance, building plan approval facility after first installment and 10 percent discount on full payment in advance.

Similarly advance income tax on pro rata basis and 100 percent coverage for less than 1000 sq.yd. plots. 70 to 75 percent coverage, every plot with all round circulation strip, ample public parking while application of newly developed building bye laws, approval of building plans after first installment and the bidders who get their building plans approved by December 31, 2020 will be eligible for the benefit of PM package for construction industry which include reduction in tax rate from 29% to 10% and exemption from source of income declaration.

CDA has constituted a committee consisting of 10 members to conduct the auction. Member Finance CDA is chairman of the committee while Member Estate, Member P & D, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director EM-II and Director Finance are members of the committee.

Bids received will be presented before CDA board which is competent forum for acceptance of bids.

Related Topics

Budget July December 2020 Capital Development Authority All From Government Industry Billion P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.