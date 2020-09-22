CDA fetches Rs15.5 billion for selling 9 plots

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday fetched Rs15.5 billion by selling nine commercial plots during second day of auction held in Islamabad.

On the first day of auction the authority received bids amounting to Rs3.5 billion against five plots, thus a total of Rs 19 billion received so far by selling 14 plots in two day.

The plots from Blue Area, Sector G-11/3, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10, Industrial Triangle Kahuta, Orchard Scheme and Industrial area I-10/3 offered during the second day while on day first the investors gave bidding for plots in Diplomatic Enclave, G-9 Markaz and I-8 Markaz.

The auction proceedings will ve concluded on Wednesday (today) and the received bids would be presented before CDA board for final approval, said a statement issued here.

The apex agency has started offering commercial plots from different developed business centers of Islamabad including New Blue Area, G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centers in sub sectors of G-9, G-10 and G-11.

A ten members committee headed by Member Finance CDA was supervising the auction proceedings.

Members, Estate, Planning and Development, DFA-II, DG Law, Directors, Public Relations, Urban and Regional Planning, EM-II and Finance were members of the committee.