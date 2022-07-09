CDA finalize cleanliness plan for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

The Captial Development Authority (CDA) has finalized a comprehensive plan to maintain the cleanliness of the federal capital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Captial Development Authority (CDA) has finalized a comprehensive plan to maintain the cleanliness of the Federal capital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the CDA administration, the federal capital was divided into four different zones and more than 2,000 staff and 100 different types of modern vehicles would be present in the field 24 hours a day on Eid.

Holidays of concerned staff have been canceled and more than 88 pits have been dug at 44 different places to destroy debris. All pits have been dug using state-of-the-art technology in accordance with hygiene principles.

The biodegradable bags have been distributed to citizens to dispose to dispose animal waste.

A total of 70,000 biodegradable bags were distributed in sectoral areas and 10,000 in rural areas.

The relevant CDA staff would go door to door and collect the bags. Whereas helpline numbers have also been issued by the CDA administration in this regard.

The citizens can also register complaints about animal litter or cleaning through WhatsApp or SMS and the complaints received would be addressed immediately.

The CDA administration has also appealed the citizens for cooperation and have requested them to dispose-off animal litter in the designated areas.