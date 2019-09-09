UrduPoint.com
CDA Finalizes Comprehensive Policy To Shift Educational Institutes From Residential Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in pursuance of the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC), was heading to finalize a comprehensive policy and mechanism for shifting of private schools from residential premises. In order to initiate to homework, the concerned departments and stakeholders were being taken on board to incorporate their suggestions in the shifting mechanism, a press release said.

In this context, the Authority has scheduled a meeting on the subject matter on Thursday, September 12 at CDA headquarters. Representatives of Federal Directorate of education (FDE), Private Educational School Regulatory Authority (PIERA) and other concerned formations will attend the meeting.

In order to shift the educational institutes from the residential areas, a comprehensive and transparent criterion was being devised so that all the educational institutes could be equally accommodated.

Through this mechanism, it would be ensured that educational plot would not be allotted to any irrelevant person or irrelevant institute. Furthermore, it would also be ensured that in future, no school would be established in residential premises.

Housing societies were being directed to utilize the plots reserved for educational institutes within three months. If the reserved educational plot in any society has been utilized for any other purpose, the society would provide equal space for establishment educational institute in lieu of utilized reserved plot. In case of non-compliance, action under the rules will be taken against the society.

