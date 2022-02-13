CDA fix waterfall at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored dysfunctional waterfall situated at F-9 Park after completion of construction and repair work.

The incumbent management of the authority was working on a number of projects to provide best recreational facilities to the Federal capital residents, said its spokesman on Sunday.

He said the waterfall area connected to Islamabad Art Gallery located in F-9 Park.

The waterfall was decorated with colorful lights that offer a spectacular view, especially at night, providing the best entertainment to the public, especially children.

It should be noted that many water features were made in F-9 Park along with beautiful plants but in the past due to missing priorities these installation were damaged.

As the rest of the facilities in the park have been restored on the instructions of Chairman CDA, renovation and rehabilitation of these places is also underway.